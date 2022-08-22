Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 27.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IAC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

