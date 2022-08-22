F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,972 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after buying an additional 1,805,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.