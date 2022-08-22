Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 190 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $146.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average is $149.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

