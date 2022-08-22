Tcwp LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYXF. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $52.99.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
