Tcwp LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYXF. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.