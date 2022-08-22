277 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $25,383,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Etsy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,076 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $107.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

