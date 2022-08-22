Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 1,263 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regions Financial Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
