Tcwp LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Barclays Trading Down 3.3 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.94 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.