Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $367,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWSC opened at $76.69 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21.

