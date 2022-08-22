Tcwp LLC Invests $29,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,165 and have sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.2 %

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

