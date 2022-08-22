Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after buying an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $138.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

