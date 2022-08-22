Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 52,704 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $77.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.