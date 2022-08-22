Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after buying an additional 1,018,179 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,622,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after buying an additional 1,011,929 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,525,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,698,000 after buying an additional 953,660 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,940,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,055,000 after purchasing an additional 936,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,288,000 after purchasing an additional 733,144 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

