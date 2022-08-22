20,769 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,574,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.