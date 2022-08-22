Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $523,000 in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 180,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

SGMO opened at $5.67 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Markels purchased 6,784 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

