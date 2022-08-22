Tcwp LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 102,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 80,025 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $87.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $136.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

