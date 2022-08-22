Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 853 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $1,427,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $59,188,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Unilever by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Stock Performance
NYSE UL opened at $47.41 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $56.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
