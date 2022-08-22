Tcwp LLC Invests $38,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.