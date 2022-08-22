Head to Head Survey: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) & Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -4.96% -1.57% -0.91% Duke Realty 85.63% 15.66% 9.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Duke Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $203.98 million 3.13 -$18.41 million ($0.42) -31.12 Duke Realty $1.11 billion 22.10 $852.90 million $2.49 25.50

Analyst Ratings

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and Duke Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Duke Realty 0 6 4 0 2.40

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Duke Realty has a consensus target price of $62.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

