Swiss National Bank Purchases 28,100 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of CI Financial worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIXX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CI Financial by 597.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 962,392 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 847,191 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after acquiring an additional 620,670 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,450,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,188,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIXX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. CI Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1411 dividend. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

