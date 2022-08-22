Swiss National Bank Has $7.32 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

