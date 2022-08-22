Reviewing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) & Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Comstock Resources 12.80% 63.77% 12.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 1 3 3 0 2.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.07%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Sow Good.

34.6% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Comstock Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 28.32 $4.13 million N/A N/A Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 2.33 -$241.73 million $0.90 20.53

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock Resources.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Sow Good on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

