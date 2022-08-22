Comparing Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage -90.64% 18.86% 3.50% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Angel Oak Mortgage and Gecina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 2 0 2.50 Gecina 0 2 4 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.98%. Gecina has a consensus price target of $119.92, suggesting a potential upside of 45.18%. Given Gecina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gecina is more favorable than Angel Oak Mortgage.

73.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Gecina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.05 $21.11 million ($3.53) -4.16 Gecina $725.68 million 8.34 $1.00 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Risk and Volatility

Angel Oak Mortgage has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gecina beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

