Reviewing Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) & Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.88% -3.75% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Battle North Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Western Copper and Gold and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Western Copper and Gold currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 226.09%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Western Copper and Gold is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Western Copper and Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Battle North Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -46.00 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Summary

Western Copper and Gold beats Battle North Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

