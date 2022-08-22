Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Major Shareholder Sells $200,981.25 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vera Therapeutics Price Performance
Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
See Also
