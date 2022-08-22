Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Major Shareholder Sells $200,981.25 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.