Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Sells $211,984.77 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MRAM opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $150.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.31. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
