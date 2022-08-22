Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Sells $211,984.77 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MRAM opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $150.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.31. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Everspin Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.