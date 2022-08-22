SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Sells $216,480.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 15th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %
SEAS opened at $54.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.09. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
