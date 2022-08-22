SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Sells $216,480.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00.

SEAS opened at $54.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.09. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

