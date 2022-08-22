Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Sells 23,643 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

