Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,656,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SES AI Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE SES opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SES AI in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

