Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,503 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34.

On Thursday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50.

Shares of TWLO opened at $76.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $373.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

