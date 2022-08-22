First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 48.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 6,103 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $97,159.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 6,103 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $97,159.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,661 shares of company stock worth $3,373,957 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ATEN opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

