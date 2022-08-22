STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of STAAR Surgical worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ STAA opened at $96.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $163.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.