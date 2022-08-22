Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Q2 worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after buying an additional 623,364 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,527,000 after buying an additional 151,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Q2 by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,176,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,484,000 after buying an additional 94,079 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
QTWO opened at $43.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
