Swiss National Bank Acquires 39,200 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Enerplus worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $14.76 on Monday. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.