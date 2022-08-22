Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,547 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

