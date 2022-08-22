Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Neogen worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Neogen by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

Neogen Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ronald D. Green purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Green bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,448 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.58.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.