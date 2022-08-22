Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Resideo Technologies worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,750,000 after purchasing an additional 331,689 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 296,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,501 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.18.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.