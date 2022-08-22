Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Daqo New Energy worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 328,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 593,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,881,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

