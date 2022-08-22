Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $241.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average is $265.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

