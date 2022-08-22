Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,989 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hologic by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.46 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

