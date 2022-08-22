Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 135.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,349.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 202.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 241,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 161,387 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 80.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 95,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 42,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

