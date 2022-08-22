SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $359.68.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,216,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $300.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

