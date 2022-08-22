Brokerages Set Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) PT at $84.00

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

EVA opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244 and have sold 1,428 shares worth $98,503. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva by 55.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enviva by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

