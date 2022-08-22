Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

CRON opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 26.18. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cronos Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 347.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at $110,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

