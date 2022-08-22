Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.54.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
CRON opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 26.18. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
