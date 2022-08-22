Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $569.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $569.70.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at $66,704,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at $66,704,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $18,613,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,952,000 after buying an additional 143,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR opened at $511.65 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.40.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

