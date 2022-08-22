Head-To-Head Contrast: Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of Endava shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endava and Blackboxstocks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $601.25 million 9.88 $58.47 million $1.72 61.98 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 2.76 -$2.62 million ($0.43) -2.98

Profitability

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endava, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Endava and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 11.84% 20.94% 13.91% Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Endava and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 0 7 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Endava presently has a consensus price target of $147.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.51%. Blackboxstocks has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Endava.

Summary

Endava beats Blackboxstocks on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. It also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

