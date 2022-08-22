Financial Survey: AgileThought (AGIL) versus Its Rivals

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AgileThought to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

AgileThought has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s rivals have a beta of 1.77, indicating that their average share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AgileThought and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 52 406 918 8 2.64

Valuation & Earnings

AgileThought presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.58%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 41.92%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares AgileThought and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -7.22 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 23.51

AgileThought’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.60% -5.93%

Summary

AgileThought rivals beat AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

