A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) & CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Financial Analysis

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CleanTech Acquisition and A2Z Smart Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

CleanTech Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. A2Z Smart Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 415.76%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 35.99 -$40.29 million ($0.52) -6.71

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and A2Z Smart Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CleanTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and A2Z Smart Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A -7.24% 0.33% A2Z Smart Technologies -358.50% -130.09% -92.61%

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanTech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

(Get Rating)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.