Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Raised to $180.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $204.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.61 and a 200 day moving average of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

