Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,820,000 after purchasing an additional 113,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

