Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSRR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $334.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.01. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.13%. Research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 161,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.